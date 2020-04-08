How to Build a Girl Trailer: Beanie Feldstein transforms herself into a leading indie rock critic

Based on the best-selling semi-autobiographical novel by British journalist Caitlan Moran, How to Build a Girl sees Beanie Feldstein take on a lead role and a British accent at the same time. The accent seems a little dodgy in the trailer, but hopefully her performance will compensate as she looks to build on her standout roles in Lady Bird and Booksmart. The film premiered at TIFF last year and received a lot positive reviews, with Moran also co-writing the script. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, IFC films have moved this over to a VOD release, although annoyingly, even though it tells the story of a British girl and features a nearly all-British cast, we're not sure when it will get a UK release. For now, watch the How to Build a Girl trailer above.

Johana Morrigan is a bright, quirky, 16-year-old who uses her colourful imagination to regularly escape her humdrum life in Wolverhampton and live out her creative fantasies. Desperate to break free from the overcrowded flat she shares with her four brothers and eccentric parents, she submits an earnestly penned and off-beat music review to a group of self-important indie rock critics at a weekly magazine. Despite being brushed off initially, Johana clamours to the top of the ’90s rock music scene by reinventing herself as Dolly Wilde – a venerable, impossible-to-please music critic with an insatiable lust for fame, fortune, and men. It isn’t long before the rapid pace at which Johana’s life is changing becomes overwhelming and she runs face-first into a devastatingly real, existential crisis: Is this the type of girl she wants to become? Or does she need to start over and build again from the ground up?

Coky Giedroyc directs her debut film with the support cast featuring Alfie Allen, Paddy Considine, Chris O’Dowd, Lucy Punch and Jameela Jamil.

How to Build a Girl can be seen on VOD in the US from May 8.