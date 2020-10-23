Host trailer: Shudder's highly-rated found footage horror comes to the UK this December

Lockdown has been scary enough without being terrified out your mind by a new horror film based on life stuck indoors. But it's prime material for any genre filmmaker and Host exploits fear of the dark in the comfort of our own homes to the fullest. It's very much in the vein of found footage horrors like Paranormal Activity and Blair Witch Project, based very much in the real-world using noise, shadow and simple effects to raise the stakes. Critics have raved about this since it's release on Shudder US in July, and although it only lasts 57 minutes it is hailed by many as one of the best horrors of 2020. Watch the Host trailer above.

Six friends get together during lockdown for their weekly zoom call. It's Haley’s turn to organise an activity and instead of a quiz, she’s arranged for a medium to conduct a séance. Bored and feeling mischievous, Jemma decides to have some fun and invents a story about a boy in her school who hanged himself. However, her prank gives license for a demonic presence to cross over, taking on the guise of the boy in Jemma’s made-up story. The friends begin noticing strange occurrences in their homes as the evil presence begins to make itself known, and they soon realise that they might not survive the night.

Rob Savage directs a cast starring Haley Bishop, Jemma Moore, Emma Louise Webb, Radina Drandova, Caroline Ward, Teddy Linard and Seylan Baxter.

Host is released in UK cinemas and on Shudder December 4.