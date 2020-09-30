His House trailer: A Sudanese couple flee their worn-torn home and find evil in small-town England

His House has been picking up pretty great reviews ever since playing at Sundance at the start of the year. It's the feature debut for British director Remi Weekes, who has drawn on inspiration from some of his favourite horrors, along with Nollywood films and TV programmes on Africa Magic. The film offers a unique take on the genre, using the story of a Sudanese couple seeking asylum in the UK and the mental and physical trauma that comes with transplanting your life to another part of the world - especially where the locals make you feel less than welcome. His House will be getting a release via Netflix at the end of October and you can watch the trailer above.

After making a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, a young refugee couple struggle to adjust to their new life in a small English town that has an unspeakable evil lurking beneath the surface.

Weekes also wrote the script, with the cast starring Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Wunmi Mosaku and Matt Smith.

His House is available to watch on Netflix from October 30.