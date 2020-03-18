Highly acclaimed new releases And Then We Danced and Bacurau shift to early VOD dates

Georgian-Swedish director Levan Akin's And Then We Danced and Brazlian filmmakers Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles' Bacurau arrived in cinemas at an unfortunate time last week - only days before new government measures forced every cinema in the UK to close down. However, the good news is they are making the jump to VOD in an attempt to make the best of a bad situation. We gave And Then We Danced an 8/10 rating in our review last week, saying it was "an honestly told story about identity, self-discovery and sexual awakening, led by a naturally warm lead performance." In our 7/10 review for Bacurau, we called it an "hypnotic genre mash-up that seems to have sprung fully-formed from a heady dose of psychedelic drugs and heat haze...a compelling if rather detached exploration of the history we inherit, and the history we pass on." Watch the trailers for both below.

And Then We Danced

And Then We Danced can be rented right now on Curzon Home Cinema and Vimeo on Demand and will be available on the BFI Player from next week, with additional platforms to follow.

Bacurau

Bacurau will be will be available to watch on MUBI from March 19.