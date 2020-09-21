Herself trailer: The Sundance hit tackling an array of important issues in modern-day Ireland

Herself was a big hit with critics at Sundance earlier in the year and will be making an appearance at the London Film Festival next month, before (as is currently planned) going into cinemas. Amazon snapped up the US rights in Utah, with director Phyllida Lloyd's film taking inspiration from social-realist greats like Ken Loach and Mike Leigh, looking at low income families, housing issues and domestic abuse in Ireland. Ireland has steadily been producing some great films over the past 5 years and this looks like another to add to the list. Watch the trailer for Herself above.

The film follows the story of Sandra, who on the surface of it, is a young Mum struggling to provide her two young daughters with a warm, safe, happy home to grow up in. Beneath the surface, Sandra has a steely determination to change their lives for the better and when it becomes clear that there are no other options left to her, she decides to build it herself from scratch, drawing together a community of friends to support her.

Phyllida Lloyd (The Iron Lady) directs a script co-written by its lead Clare Dunne, with support from Conleth Hill and Cathy Belton.

Herself is currently scheduled to play in UK cinemas from October 16, with Amazon yet to confirm the US date.