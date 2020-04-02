Here We Are trailer: Meryl Streep and co. take us on a trip around the wonders of our world

2 minute read
Posted by Steven Sheehan Published

We can only hope there will be as much as good as there is bad to come out of the current situation facing the human race. Elsewhere on the planet, animals must be enjoying the lack of noise and freedom they have been afforded in our absence. Ironically Earth Day arrives on April 22 and Apple+ have a animated film called Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth that shows us the problems facing the planet through the eyes of a child. You have to hope we look at the world with the same sort of wonder again when all of this finally comes to an end. Based on author Oliver Jeffers' hugely popular kid's book of the same name, you can catch Here We Are in a couple of weeks. Watch the trailer above.

On the eve of Earth Day, a precocious seven-year-old learns about the wonders of the planet from his parents—and a mysterious exhibit at the aptly titled Museum of Everything. Based on the best-selling children’s book by Oliver Jeffers.

Philip Hunt serves as director, with the voice cast including the likes of Meryl Streep, Chris O’Dowd, Ruth Negga and Jacob Tremblay.

You can catch Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth on Apple+ from April 17.


Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth ()
Dir: Philip Hunt | Cast: Chris O'Dowd, Jacob Tremblay, Meryl Streep, Ruth Negga | Writer: undefined

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags Animation, Apple+, Chris O'Dowd, Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth, Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth (), Here We Are trailer, Jacob Tremblay, Meryl Streep, Philip Hunt, Ruth Negga, trailer, undefined, undefined, VOD
Category news

Latest Articles