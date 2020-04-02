Here We Are trailer: Meryl Streep and co. take us on a trip around the wonders of our world

We can only hope there will be as much as good as there is bad to come out of the current situation facing the human race. Elsewhere on the planet, animals must be enjoying the lack of noise and freedom they have been afforded in our absence. Ironically Earth Day arrives on April 22 and Apple+ have a animated film called Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth that shows us the problems facing the planet through the eyes of a child. You have to hope we look at the world with the same sort of wonder again when all of this finally comes to an end. Based on author Oliver Jeffers' hugely popular kid's book of the same name, you can catch Here We Are in a couple of weeks. Watch the trailer above.

On the eve of Earth Day, a precocious seven-year-old learns about the wonders of the planet from his parents—and a mysterious exhibit at the aptly titled Museum of Everything. Based on the best-selling children’s book by Oliver Jeffers.

Philip Hunt serves as director, with the voice cast including the likes of Meryl Streep, Chris O’Dowd, Ruth Negga and Jacob Tremblay.

You can catch Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth on Apple+ from April 17.