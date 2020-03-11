Harvey Weinstein jailed for 23 years for rape conviction

Disgraced former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to jail for 23 years after being found guilty of rape in the third degree in February.

Weinstein could have faced a life sentence if he had been convicted of predatory sexual assault, although he was cleared by a New York jury of that charge.

The judge presiding over the case, James Burke, heard from Weinstein's lawyers who pleaded for leniency due to his frail health and age and that they believed his fall from grace had already been severe. On the opposing side prosecutors said he deserved a long sentence due to the extent of some of the allegations stretching back to the 1970s.

While he has now been convicted in New York, he is also set to face further charges in Los Angeles for separate allegations.

It is now thought that Weinstein will be taken to jail in upstate New York, where he will be asked to integrate with other prisoners after going through the usual delousing process upon entering the facility.

Following the sentencing, a statement was released by The Silence Breakers, a group of 24 Weinstein accusers including the likes of Rosanna Arquette and Rose McGowan, saying: "Harvey Weinstein's legacy will always be that he's a convicted rapist. He is going to jail — but no amount of jail time will repair the lives he ruined, the careers he destroyed, or the damage he has caused."