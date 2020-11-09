Happiest Season trailer: Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis have some family surprises in store this Christmas

The seasonal films are slowly making their way out of the woodwork, with Happiest Season being the latest to show up. It had originally been intended as a theatrical release this month via Sony, but they were willing to get it off their books given the difficulties caused by COVID-19 and Hulu purchased the rights last month. It sees Kristen Stewart trying her hand again at another commercial vehicle - which hasn't gone too well recently with the likes of Charlie Angels and Underwater. Watch the Happiest Season trailer above.

Meeting your girlfriend’s family for the first time can be tough. Planning to propose at her family’s annual Christmas dinner – until you realize that they don’t even know she’s gay – is even harder. When Abby learns that Harper has kept their relationship a secret from her family, she begins to question the girlfriend she thought she knew. Happiest Season is a holiday romantic comedy that hilariously captures the range of emotions tied to wanting your family’s acceptance, being true to yourself, and trying not to ruin Christmas.

Clea DuVall directs a cast starring Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy with Victor Garber and Mary Steenburgen

Happiest Season arrives on Hulu from November 25.