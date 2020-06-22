Hamilton trailer: Lin-Manuel Miranda's award-winning musical comes to Disney+

It's not exactly a film and it will be playing on TV, but we've put it in the film section anyway. Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton has won almost every award possible, collecting multiple Tony's, Grammys and even a Pulitzer over the past four years. This filmed version of the show was shot at The Richards Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June 2016 and will appear on Disney+ July 3 just before American Independence Day. The show has been available to watch in the UK (when theatres were open) since 2017, but tickets have been hard to come by for many. Watch the trailer for Hamilton above.

“Hamilton” is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre — a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

The cast stars Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Jonathan Groff as King George; Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton; and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.

Catch Hamilton on Disney+ from July 3.