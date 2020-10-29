Halloween Kills teaser trailer: A first look at the delayed sequel due for release next Halloween

Speaking about the delayed release of Halloween Kills a couple of weeks ago, Jason Blumhouse said the sequel would “come out next October come hell or high water, vaccine or no vaccine. It is coming out.” As part of the newly created Blumfest taking place today, we have been given a first look at the film which, according to Blum, will definitely hit cinemas next Halloween. The first film was not very good at all, but at least it’s in keeping with the tradition of horrors that get worse with every passing sequel/remake/reboot. Watch the short Halloween Kills teaser trailer above.

From the returning filmmaking team responsible for the 2018 global phenomenon, Halloween Kills is written by Scott Teems & Danny McBride & David Gordon Green based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill. The film is directed by David Gordon Green and produced by Malek Akkad, Jason Blum, and Bill Block. The executive producers are John Carpenter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Danny McBride, David Gordon Green, and Ryan Freimann.

David Gordon Green directs, with Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Kyle Richards, Nancy Stephens, Charles Cyphers, Anthony Michael Hall and Robert Longstreet all in the cast.

Halloween Kills is currently scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 15, 2021.