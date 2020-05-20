Guest of Honour trailer: David Thewlis helps his daughter fight a false accusation

Atom Egoyan’s latest drama, Guest of Honour, premièred at the Venice International Film Festival last year but hasn't faired too well with critics so far. Curzon picked up UK distribution rights a short while back and are set to release the film online in a couple of weeks time. They will also be holding a Living Room Q&A with Atom Egoyan and David Thewlis on June 8, which is part of the ongoing series Curzon have been running throughout the lockdown period. We'll have a review of the film on the week of release, but in the meantime you can watch the trailer for Guest of Honour above to see what's in-store.

When a prank goes wrong, Veronica, a young teacher, is falsely accused of abusing her position of authority over a 17-year-old. However, she becomes convinced she deserves her punishment for earlier crimes and refuses her father's help in securing her release from prison.

Egoyan writes and directs, with the cast starring David Thewlis, Laysla De Oliveira, Rossif Sutherland, Alexandre Bourgeois and Luke Wilson.

Guest of Honour arrives on Curzon Home Cinema from June 5.