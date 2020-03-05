Greyhound trailer: Tom Hanks' warship is being chased by Nazi U-boats

By the time Tom Hanks retires he is going to have one hell of a body of work to look back on. It's hard to think of any year when he hasn't had a film out in cinemas and with Greyhound coming out this summer, Hanks isn't showing any signs of slowing down. It also marks one of the few times when he has been involved at script level, adapting C.S. Forester’s 1955 novel, 'The Good Shepherd'. The film will see Hanks return to familiar WWII territory and this should be a pretty safe banker for Sony on release, as is usually the way with a Hanks film. Watch the trailer for Greyhound above.

In the early days of WWII, an international convoy of 37 Allied ships, led by captain Ernest Krause in his first command of a U.S. destroyer, crosses the treacherous North Atlantic while hotly pursued by wolf packs of Nazi U-boats.

Aaron Schneider directs with a cast including Elizabeth Shue, Stephen Graham, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Rob Morgan all in support of Hanks.

Greyhound releases in UK cinemas on May 8 and in the US on June 12.