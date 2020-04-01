Greenland trailer: Gerard Butler guides us through an extinction level event

When the sky is on fire would you trust Gerard Butler to protect you? After all, he’s saved the president (three times), survived a geostorm and averted WWIII in a submarine. Greenland arrives at a time when everyone’s anxiety levels are sky high, so quite how well a disaster movie like this would go down is anyone’s guess (then again Contagion has done a roaring trade). It was scheduled for an August release but it’s difficult to see any cinemas being open by then. Greenland looks like the sort of film that could still play well on TV screens, with a mid-size budget that could allow it to transition over to VOD instead. Watch the Greenland trailer above to see for yourself.

A family struggles for survival in the face of a cataclysmic natural disaster.

Ric Roman Waugh (Shot Caller, Angel Has Fallen) directs Butler, with support from Morena Baccarin, Scott Glenn, Andrew Bachelor and David Denman.

Greenland was set for June and August releases in the US and UK respectively, but we expect those to change in the near future.