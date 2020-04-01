Greenland trailer: Gerard Butler guides us through an extinction level event

1 minute read
Posted by Steven Sheehan Published

When the sky is on fire would you trust Gerard Butler to protect you? After all, he’s saved the president (three times), survived a geostorm and averted WWIII in a submarine. Greenland arrives at a time when everyone’s anxiety levels are sky high, so quite how well a disaster movie like this would go down is anyone’s guess (then again Contagion has done a roaring trade). It was scheduled for an August release but it’s difficult to see any cinemas being open by then. Greenland looks like the sort of film that could still play well on TV screens, with a mid-size budget that could allow it to transition over to VOD instead. Watch the Greenland trailer above to see for yourself.

A family struggles for survival in the face of a cataclysmic natural disaster.

Ric Roman Waugh (Shot Caller, Angel Has Fallen) directs Butler, with support from Morena Baccarin, Scott Glenn, Andrew Bachelor and David Denman.

Greenland was set for June and August releases in the US and UK respectively, but we expect those to change in the near future.


Greenland (2020)
Dir: Ric Roman Waugh | Cast: David Denman, Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, scott glenn | Writers: Chris Sparling, Mitchell LaFortune (Revisions by), Ric Roman Waugh

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags David Denman, English, Gerard Butler, Greenland, Greenland (2020), Greenland trailer, Morena Baccarin, news, Ric Roman Waugh, scott glenn, Thriller, trailer
Category news

Latest Articles