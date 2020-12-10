Greenland trailer: Gerard Butler's much delayed extinction event actioner moves to an on demand release next week

Greenland has been repeatedly delayed throughout 2020 and it seems STX have finally given up the ghost to give it a last minute on demand release next week. With presidential confirmation taking place in the US, a decision about Brexit looming in the UK just before this is released, and COVID-19 rates still sky high, if we make it into 2020 it will be something of a miracle. But Gerard Butler wouldn't flinch in the face of such adversity, after all, he’s saved the president (three times), survived a geostorm and averted WWIII in a submarine, so he can brush off a pending apocalypse. Watch the last trailer for Greenland above.

John Garrity, his estranged wife Allison, and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary. Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being levelled by the comet’s fragments, the Garritys experience the best and worst in humanity while they battle the increasing panic and lawlessness surrounding them. As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.



Ric Roman Waugh (Angel Has Fallen) directs Butler, with support from Morena Baccarin, Scott Glenn, Andrew Bachelor and David Denman.

Greenland will be available on demand from December 18.