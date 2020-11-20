Giving Voice trailer: Viola Davis and Denzel Washington feature in a Sundance award-winning doc centred on the works of playwright August Wilson

Some film fans may be more familiar with the work of August Wilson thanks to Denzel Washington's adaptation of his play, Fences, in 2016. Washington also serves as producer for the upcoming Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, another adaptation of Wilson's work starring Viola Davis as Ma Rainey. They both appear in Giving Voice, a new documentary following six students appearing in August Wilson Monologue Competition, which celebrates the playwright's work. Wilson is best known for The Century Cycle, which features 10 plays focussing on the lives and experiences of Black people living in America in the 20th century. This documentary played at Sundance back in January where it won an Audience Award. Watch the trailer for Giving Voice above.

A new generation of performers is discovered in “Giving Voice,” which follows the emotional journey of six students as they advance through the high-stakes August Wilson Monologue Competition, an event which celebrates one of America’s preeminent playwrights. Every year, thousands of students from twelve cities across the United States perform the Pulitzer Prize winner’s work ("Fences," "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) for a shot to perform on Broadway. Directors Jim Stern and Fernando Villena capture students discovering themselves and the world around them through Wilson’s “Century Cycle,” a canon of ten plays portraying the 20th century African American experience. Executive producer Viola Davis, along with “Fences” co-star Denzel Washington, share the impact that Wilson’s timeless artistry and legacy has had on their careers and their hopes for the young people carrying it forward.

James D. Stern and Fernando Villena direct Giving Voice, which will be available on Netflix from December 11.