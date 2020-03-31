Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Morbius and more delayed until next year due to coronavirus

More major releases have been delayed by Sony, with the likes of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Morbius, Uncharted and Peter Rabbit 2 all pushed back to 2021 release dates.

Peter Rabbit 2 is now set to appear in January 15, 2021, Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be released on March 5, 2021, Morbius will arrive in cinemas on March 19, 2021, and the Tom Holland-led video game adaptation Uncharted is scheduled for a October 8, 2021 slot. An additional unnamed Sony title has shifted from the same October 8 slot but no new date has been allocated.

Tom Hanks' Greyhound has also been removed from the calendar with no new date set. Kevin Hart's Fatherhood has been moved forward from the start of 2021 to a new October 23, 2020 slot. The studio have virtually no new major releases in the release schedule for 2020 and the move is likely to be followed by other studios in the near future.

The likelihood of cinemas being opened again within the next couple of months seems increasingly unlikely, especially given the scale of the problem in the US. Over 500 cinemas in China recently attempted to open their doors to the public but were quickly forced to close again for fear of encouraging a new wave of the virus.