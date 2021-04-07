Here is our first look at the adorable Mini-Pufts in Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The delayed, thanks to Covid, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is heading to cinemas this Autumn and we now have our first look at some miniature versions of the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man of the original film - and they're as adorable as you might expect.

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mum and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace and Paul Rudd. It is set for theatrical release in Autumn 2021.