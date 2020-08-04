Get Duked! trailer: Four boys in the wood are on the run for their lives

Originally called Boyz in the Wood, Get Duked! (it’s hard to get your head around the new title) first played at SXSW in 2019 - back when festivals used to be physical events people could attend. It’s taken over a year to find a home, with Amazon announcing they secured rights to the film only a couple of months ago in May. The first trailer for Get Duked! has been released and you can watch it above.



Dean, Duncan and DJ Beatroot are teenage pals from Glasgow who embark on the character-building camping trip — based on a real-life program — known as the Duke of Edinburgh Award, where foraging, teamwork and orienteering are the order of the day. Eager to cut loose and smoke weed in the Scottish Highlands, the trio finds themselves paired with straight-laced Ian, a fellow camper determined to play by the rules. After veering off-path into remote farmland that's worlds away from their urban comfort zone, the boys find themselves hunted down by a shadowy force hell-bent on extinguishing their futures.

Ninian Doff writes and directs, with Samuel Bottomley, Viraj Juneja, Rian Gordon, and Lewis Gribben leading the cast and support from Eddie Izzard, Kate Dickey, Georgie Glen and James Cosmo.

Get Duked! is released on Amazon Prime from August 28.