Get a first look at Tom Holland in the Russo brother’s upcoming film Cherry

Since wrapping up the end of Phase 3 of the MCU in 2018, the Russo brothers have been focusing on producing a ton of projects, while also starting work on their next directorial project Cherry, which stars Tom Holland as an US army medic with an opioid addiction as a result of his PTSD.

Cherry is set for a theatrical release in the US in February followed by an Apple TV+ launch in March. Ciara Bravo co-stars as Holland's wife, who has also fallen into addiction. And with money running low they figure the only way to fund their habit is to start holding up banks for cash. Bill Skarsgård, Jack Reynor and Forrest Goodluck also feature in the film.

In an interview with Vanity Fair the Russo brothers spoke about the film and offered some first-look images. While on the surface Cherry appears to be smaller scale in comparison to their MCU outings, the directors see it differently. “We do think about it as an epic film, and it is very much a person’s life journey,” said Anthony Russo. “But it does have a little bit of a split personality between being this character study and an epic life cycle.”

Cherry is based on Nico Walker's 2018 novel of the same name, with Joe and Anthony's sister, Angela Russo-Otstot, along with Jessica Goldberg, penning the screenplay. The story ties in with personal experiences of the Russo's, which has seen them lose a number of family members to opioid addiction.

“This is a movie that’s supposed to define the experience of having PTSD, the experience of being addicted to opioids,” Joe added. “And the mission of the film is to generate empathy, not to generate disdain, not to indict. It was critical that you empathize with his struggle and his journey because a lot of people are going through this, and they’re having a very human experience. I think empathy is in incredibly short supply right now in the world. And it’s a tragedy.”

Cherry opens in US cinemas on February 26, before arriving on Apple TV+ from March 12, 2021.