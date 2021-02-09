Gattaca now officially on the 4K Blu-ray schedule for release on 22nd March

We already knew it was on the way, but we now have official confirmation that Andrew Nicol's Gattaca is set for release on 4K UHD Blu-ray on 22nd March.

Ethan Hawke (The Magnificent Seven, Boyhood), Uma Thurman (Kill Bill, Down A Dark Hall), Alan Arkin (Argo) and Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts, TV’s “The Young Pope”) star in the engrossing sci-fi classic Gattaca, available for the first time on 4K Ultra HD on March 22 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

Sci-fi thriller Gattaca follows an all-too-human man who dares to defy a system obsessed with genetic perfection. Hawke stars as Vincent, an “In-Valid” who assumes the identity of a member of the genetic elite to pursue his goal of traveling into space with the Gattaca Aerospace Corporation. However, a week before his mission, a murder marks Vincent as a suspect. With a relentless investigator in pursuit and the colleague he has fallen in love with beginning to suspect his deception, Vincent’s dreams steadily unravel.

Features:

Deleted Scenes

Blooper Reel

Welcome to Gattaca Featurette