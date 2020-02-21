Gamera: The Complete Collection coming to Arrow Blu-ray in July
Arrow have announced the Blu-ray release of Gamera: The Complete Collection for 27th July 2020.
Japanese icon Gamera first appeared onscreen in 1965, and gave homegrown creature-feature favourite Godzilla a run for his money, going on to become one of the most beloved movie monsters of all time.
This deluxe, limited edition collectors’ set traces the decades-long evolution of Gamera, from the “friend of all children” in his more light-hearted earlier films, to the Guardian of the Universe in the groundbreaking 1990s reboot series, often hailed as three of the best kaiju films ever made
Gamera: The Complete Collection comes in beautiful special edition packaging, housed in a large-format rigid box, fully illustrated by Matt Frank, and features 8 Blu-ray discs with all twelve uncut original Japanese versions of the films, 4K restorations of the critically acclaimed Heisei trilogy, as well as hours of new and archive bonus features, and expert commentaries.
The set also includes a lavish 120-page hardback comic book including a full-colour reprint of the 1996 Gamera comic series, as well as a perfect-bound 80-page book featuring a new retrospective on the series. With even more extras to be announced, this is an absolute must-have for fans of the flying, fire-breathing phenomenon.
Limited Edition Contents:
- Limited collectors’ edition packaging, housed in a large-format rigid box, fully illustrated by Matt Frank
- All twelve uncut original Japanese versions of the films in high definition, with lossless Japanese and English audio
- 4K restorations of the critically acclaimed Heisei trilogy (Gamera the Guardian of the Universe, Gamera 2: Attack of Legion, Gamera 3: Revenge of Iris)
- Hours of new and archive bonus features, expert commentaries (including August Ragone, David Kalat, and Steve Ryfle & Ed Godziszewski), interviews with cast and crew, and the worldwide Blu-ray premiere of Gammera The Invincible (the American theatrical version of the first film)
- Hardback 120-page comic book including a full-color reprint of the four-issue Gamera comic series originally released by Dark Horse Comics in 1996, and the first-ever English-language printing of the prequel comic “The Last Hope” by Matt Frank and Joshua Bugosh
- Perfect-bound 80-page book including a new retrospective on the series by Patrick Macias, kaiju X-ray illustrations by Jolyon Yates, and much more!