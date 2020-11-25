Funny Boy trailer: Canada's Oscar pick is an Ava DuVernay-distributed gay drama set in 70s and 80s Sri Lanka

Based on Shyam Selvadurai's 1994 novel of the same name, Funny Boy is Canada’s official selection for Best International Feature Film for the 2021 Academy Awards and is directed by acclaimed director Deepa Mehta. The drama was shot in location in Colombo, Sri Lanka and tells the story of a young boy coming to terms with his sexuality amidst rising political upheaval in the country. Ava DuVernay's ARRAY Releasing acquired the film in October and it also gets a small theatrical run out before going to Netflix. Watch the trailer for Funny Boy above.

A moving look at a young man coming-of-age amid sweeping political strife, Funny Boy follows Arjie from boyhood to his teens in Sri Lanka of the 70s and 80s. Raised in the elegant world of wealthy Tamils, a minority group in a largely majority Sinhalese country, Arjie loves dressing up like a bride for pretend wedding ceremonies with his girl cousins. Oblivious to the whispers between his parents and other relatives, Arjie cannot understand why they call him “funny,” though he knows it’s a "bad" thing. When his magnetic, free-spirited aunt Radha returns to the family home and embraces Arjie for all that he is, the two develop an unbreakable bond. As Arjie, Radha, and their entire family’s lives are irrevocably impacted by simmering tensions in their country that erupt into civil war, an indelible story about love, identity, and freedom unfolds.

Deepa Mehta directs, with the cast starring Brandon Ingram, Nimmi Harasgama, Agam Darshi, Ali Kazmi, Seema Biswas and Arush Nand.

Funny Boy is currently set to play in UK cinemas on December 4 and on Netflix from December 10.