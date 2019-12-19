Tenet trailer: Christopher Nolan bends time with John David Washington in his new spy thriller

Fans of Christopher Nolan who didn't go to see Hobbs & Shaw (which had a short 30 second teaser for his new film attached) have been waiting for what seems like an age to find out more about Tenet (shown on-screen as TENƎꓕ). Nolan is a big believer in the theatrical experience and has also released a 6-minute prologue with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in select IMAX cinemas today. Thankfully, it also means a first full trailer for the film has just been released online by Warner Bros.

Any Nolan film is always a huge event and even though it won’t see the light of day until mid-2020, excitement is already building. But in an age where the likes of action directors like Michael Bay are pitching up at Netflix, it makes the success of films like this at the box office feel even more important. There are also rumours the budget is over £200m, making Tenet one of the most expensive original films ever made - increasing the pressure on it to succeed even more. In an interview with EW released yesterday Nolan called it "the most ambitious movie we've made". Watch the first trailer for Tenet above to get a first look.

Nolan has also written the script, with the cast led by John David Washington and also starring Robert Pattinson, Kenneth Branagh, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine (of course), Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Dimple Kapadia and Clémence Poésy. There’ll be no Hans Zimmer involved this time round, with score duties handed over to Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther, Venom).

Tenet will hit cinemas in the UK and US on July 17, 2020