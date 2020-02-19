Full line-up announced for the BFI Flare: London LGBTIQ+ Film Festival

Last night the BFI Flare: London LGBTIQ+ Film Festival revealed its full line-up, with over 50 features and 85 shorts set to appear during the 11 day event.

As announced last week, Matt Fifer and Kieran Mulcare’s Cicade will open the festival, with Jessica Swale’s Summerland (starring Gemma Arterton and Gugu Mbatha-Raw) serving as the Closing Night Gala. The UK Premiere of Sam Feder's documentary, Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen, will also play as the Centrepiece Screening.

Other highlights to look out for include Oliver Hermanus’ Moffie, Jamie Patterson’s Justine and Hong Khaou’s Henry Golding-led Monsoon. Claire Oakley’s debut, Make Up, will be making an appearance after debuting at last year's LFF. Xavier Dolan's Matthias & Maxime can also be seen in the Hearts section of the festival.

Filmmakers from around the world will be presenting their work, with notable films from directors such as Isabel Sandoval (Lingua Franca), Phillip Pike (Our Dance of Revolution) and Olivier Ducastel and Jacques Martineau (Don’t Look Down) all making up part of the programme.

Tricia Tuttle, BFI Festivals Director says: “As ever, the programmers have pulled together a truly international selection of films exploring LGBTIQ+ themes, but we’re heartened to see just how much strength in depth there is in work coming out of the UK. British features really shine in this globe-spanning programme.”

The full programme for BFI Flare: London LGBTIQ+ Film Festival can be seen here. It runs from March 18 to 29 at BFI Southbank. Members booking starts on February 25 and public tickets go on sale February 27.