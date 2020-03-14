Frozen 2 to arrive on Disney+ three months early

Disney have announced that Frozen 2 will be available to watch on their streaming platform in the US from March 15, three months ahead of schedule.

No mention of the coronavirus was made by the studio in a statement released on Friday, but it did say the film would provide “families with some fun and joy during this challenging period.” The move follows the declaration of a national emergency by President Trump yesterday.

Bob Chapek, CEO of Disney, said: "‘Frozen 2 has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device.”

Concerns about the spread of the Covid-19 virus has halted the production of a number of Disney films, including the likes of Marvel's Shang-Chi, The Little Mermaid, Home Alone, Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley, Peter Pan & Wendy, and the new Honey, I Shrunk the Kids film. The release of Mulan, originally scheduled to arrive in cinemas on March 27, was also postponed late on Thursday.

Disney+ is due to arrive in the UK on March 24, and we assume that Frozen 2 will be immediately available to subscribers as soon as the platform is launched, although this is yet to be confirmed. Subscribers in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands will be able to see the film from March 17.

