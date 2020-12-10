French Exit trailer: Michelle Pfeiffer and Lucas Hedges are down, but not out, in Paris

While reviews for French Exit have mostly been good, praise for Michelle Pfeifeer's performance seems to be universal. Atter taking a 4-5 year break, and returning in 2017 she has enjoyed a renaissance of sorts, and only now does she appear to be receiving full recognition for her ability to slip easily between big money affairs and smaller dramas. Given the year it's been, her performance could see her sneak in as an unexpected contender at the Oscars next year. See for yourself and watch the trailer for French Exit above.

My plan was to die before the money ran out,” says 60-year-old penniless Manhattan socialite Frances Price, but things didn’t go as planned. Her husband Franklin has been dead for 12 years and with his vast inheritance gone, she cashes in the last of her possessions and resolves to live out her twilight days anonymously in a borrowed apartment in Paris, accompanied by her directionless son Malcolm and a cat named Small Frank—who may or may not embody the spirit of Frances’s dead husband.

Azazel Jacobs directs, with Pfeiffer and Hedges supported by the likes of Imogen Poots, Danielle Macdonald and Tracey Letts.

French Exit is currently scheduled for release in US cinemas on February 12.