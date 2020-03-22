#FreeRayshawn trailer: Antoine Fuqua's new thriller brings together Stephan James and Laurence Fishburne

2020 was supposed to be the year when the "streaming wars" began, with a raft of new and existing services arming themselves with hundreds of millions of dollars worth of content. Given the way the coronavirus has turned the world upside down in such a short space of time, little did we know how important these services would become 3 months into the new decade.

One of those new services on its way is Quibi, owned by former Disney chairman and Dreamworks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg. It has produced #FreeRayshawn, which is a feature film of sorts, although Quibi is aimed at mobile devices, so rather than releasing it whole the story will be split across multiple 10-minute 'chapters'. It could either be a genius move, or one that fails completely. If successful the model could revolutionise streaming as we know it, although David Lynch definitely would not approve. Watch the #FreeRayshawn trailer above.

Stephan James is a young veteran. Laurence Fishburne is a sympathetic negotiator. And together, they have one brutally stressful day in New Orleans.

Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Equalizer) directs Stephan James and Laurence Fishburn, with Rico E. Anderson, Alyshia Ochse and Thomas Blake Jr. in support.

#FreeRayshawn is set to arrive sometime in April.