Freaky trailer: God laughs at Kathryn Newton and turns her into Vince Vaughn

The only conclusion you can come to after being murdered by a serial killer and brought back to life as Vince Vaughn is that God hates you. Surely you must have committed some heinous crimes to be given such a punishment? Well, that's the basic premise of Freaky, a new Blumhouse comedy-horror arriving mid-November. Christopher Landon - who directed both Happy Death Day films (and wrote the second) - is behind another high-concept low-budget release that sees Vaughn returning back to his cringeworthy comedy roots. Watch the trailer for Freaky above to see more.

Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler is just trying to survive the bloodthirsty halls of Blissfield High and the cruelty of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the newest target of The Butcher, her town’s infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries. When The Butcher’s mystical ancient dagger causes him and Millie to wake up in each other’s bodies, Millie learns that she has just 24 hours to get her body back before the switch becomes permanent and she’s trapped in the form of a middle-aged maniac forever. The only problem is she now looks like a towering psychopath who’s the target of a city-wide manhunt while The Butcher looks like her and has brought his appetite for carnage to Homecoming. With some help from her friends—ultra-woke Nyla, ultra-fabulous Joshua and her crush Booker - Millie races against the clock to reverse the curse while The Butcher discovers that having a female teen body is the perfect cover for a little Homecoming killing spree.

Landon directs, with Vaughn and Newton supported by Celeste O’Connor, Misha Osherovich and Uriah Shelton.

Freaky is currently scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 13.