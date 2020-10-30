Francis Ford Coppola's Godfather III re-edit comes to Blu-ray this December

Just in time for the 30th anniversary of The Godfather: Part III, Francis Ford Coppola has re-edited the final film in his epic Godfather trilogy. This new version, entitled Mario Puzo's The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, achieves Coppola and screenwriter Puzo's original vision for the finale, which has been restored for an upgraded presentation of the Corleone saga's last chapter. It will debut on Blu-ray and be available to Download & Keep on December 8.



"'The film is an acknowledgement of Mario's and my preferred title and our original intentions for what became 'The Godfather: Part III,'" said Coppola. "For this version of the finale, I created a new beginning and ending, and rearranged some scenes, shots, and music cues. With these changes and the restored footage and sound, to me, it is a more appropriate conclusion to 'The Godfather' and 'The Godfather: Part II' and I'm thankful to Jim Gianopulos and Paramount for allowing me to revisit it."



Coppola and his production company American Zoetrope worked from a 4K scan of the original negative to undertake a painstaking, frame-by-frame restoration of both the new Mario Puzo's The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone and the original The Godfather: Part III. In order to create the best presentation possible, Zoetrope and Paramount's restoration team began by searching for over 50 original takes to replace lower resolution opticals in the original negative. This process took more than six months and involved sifting through 300 cartons of negative. American Zoetrope worked diligently to repair scratches, stains, and other anomalies that could not be addressed previously due to technology constraints, while enhancements were made to the original 5.1 audio mix.



The Blu-ray & digital versions will include the newly restored and re-edited film, and an exclusive introduction by Coppola.



Coppola's adaptation of Puzo's novel chronicles the rise and fall of the Corleone family and the saga is rightfully viewed as one of the greatest in cinematic history. The Godfather: Part III was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. The film follows Al Pacino's Michael Corleone, now in his 60s, as he seeks to free his family from crime and find a suitable successor to his empire.