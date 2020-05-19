Force of Nature trailer: Mel Gibson tries to stop a heist in the middle of a hurricane

In Force of Nature, Mel Gibson plays a grumpy cop who is determined to sit out a Category 5 hurricane even as it wreaks havoc outside. But the reason he's so determined to stay put is a little more complicated - he's protecting the $55 million stashed in the building he's staying in, and he knows a bunch of criminals are desperate to get their hands on it. Watch the trailer for Force of Nature above.

A gang of thieves plan a heist during a hurricane and encounter trouble when a cop tries to force everyone in the building to evacuate.

Michael Polish directs, with Emile Hirsch, Kate Bosworth, David Zayas, Stephanie Cayo, Will Catlett, Swen Temmel, Tyler Jon Olson and Jorge Luis Ramos making up the rest of the cast.

Force of Nature arrives on VOD from June 30.


Force of Nature (2020)
Dir: Michael Polish | Cast: Emile Hirsch, Kate Bosworth, Mel Gibson | Writer: Cory Miller

