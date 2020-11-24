Folklore: The Long Pond studio sessions trailer: Watch Taylor Swift performing Folklore on Disney+ from tomorrow

Taylor Swift's surprise album, Folklore, was lavished with praise across the board when it appeared out of nowhere back in July. As the title suggests, it was a more folk-led set of songs, rather than the upbeat pop style she has become synonymous with in recent years. However, Swift was never present in the same space as musicians Aaron Dessner (The National), Jack Antonoff (Bleachers) and Justin Vernon (Bon Iver), with recording taking place miles away from each other. Back in September they came together for the first time to film a live recording of the Folklore songs, which has not been turned into Folklore: The Long Pond studio sessions. It's on Disney tomorrow morning from 8.01am and you can watch the trailer above.

Taylor Swift, Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff and Justin Vernon reated an album that crossed genres -- a musical journey that allows us to cry and laugh, and during these trying times, makes us feel like we're not quite so alone. They recorded "folklore" thousands of miles apart from each other and had never been in the same room together...until now.

Watch Folklore: The Long Pond studio sessions on Disney+ from tomorrow.