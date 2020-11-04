Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds trailer: Werner Herzog reminds us how we're all made of stardust

There probably couldn't be a more Werner Herzog-type film than Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds, which sees the director look to outer space to investigate how meteors and comets have influenced life on Earth. The mixture of the spiritual and the physical has been something that can be found throughout both his fictional and documentary work, caught up in the dreams of others and the exploration of breaking new boundaries. Herzog adventurous nature is infectious and here he teams up with co-director Clive Oppenheimer for another metaphysical deep dive. Watch the trailer for Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds above.

A new documentary from Werner Herzog about meteors and comets and their influence on ancient religions and other cultural and physical impacts they've had on Earth.

Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds plays on Apple TV+ from November 13.