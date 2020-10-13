Finding Jack Charlton trailer: An upcoming documentary recalling the life of an English and Irish footballing hero

There aren't many footballing brothers like Bobby and Jack Charlton, both club and national legends in their own right - ironically at club level for the fiercest of rivals, which is perhaps a metaphor of sorts for their fractured relationship. Finding Jack Charlton captured him in the final 18 months of his life, looking back on his career and struggle with dementia. Jack was never a man to beat about the bush, and that is one of the reasons why he was loved by so many football fans. He passed away in July of this year, so Gabriel Clarke's upcoming film (who also did a surprisingly good job with Bobby Robson) couldn't be more timely. Watch the trailer for Finding Jack Charlton above.

The documentary is a portrait of an extraordinary man: an English World Cup-winning legend, who became an Irish hero. Shot on location in Ireland and England, the film also explores Jack's life with dementia. This contemporary narrative forms a central theme of the story, offering an intimate, compelling insight into Jack the man and the challenge faced by thousands of families universally.

The likes of Andy Townsend, Paul McGrath, Niall Quinn, David O'Leary and Packie Bonner, U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr., politician Bertie Ahern, comedian Brendan O'Carroll and others all feature in the film.

Finding Jack Charlton plays in UK cinemas on November 6 before arriving on Blu-ray, DVD and digital download from November 23.