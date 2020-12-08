Final Wonder Woman 1984 trailer: Early reviews are good, but will this be the game changer Warner Bros. are hoping for?

Early reactions to Wonder Woman 1984 came in over the weekend, with near universal praise for Patti Jenkins' sequel. It will come as a huge relief to Warner Bros. too, as the aftershock of last week's HBO Max announcement rumbles on, and looks likely to continue for the next few months at least. There will no doubt be a lot of new subscription sign-ups across the US when this becomes available to watch on Christmas Day, with people generally in good spirits and more willing to part with their cash to watch a Hollywood blockbuster in the comfort of their home for only $14.99 (plus the tease of all 17 films due to arrive next year). This trailer was released after Brazil's CCXP: 60 on Sunday and while short, pitches the emotional side to the superhero's story. Watch the last Wonder Woman 1984 trailer above.

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.

Patty Jenkins directs, with Gal Gadot leading a cast featuring Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Kristen Wiig, Kelvin Yu, Lyon Beckwith, Oakley Bull, Ryan L. Price, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde and Kristoffer Polaha.

Wonder Woman 1984 will play in select UK cinemas from December 16 and on HBO Max for one month from December 25.