Final Tenet trailer: Christopher Nolan’s time inversion thriller finally arrives in cinemas

Seemingly against all odds Christopher Nolan’s latest has made it to the big screen. In a way it’s a relief the will-it-won’t-it saga that dominated headlines are over, yet far worse that Tenet will encourage people to attend a cinema and put the lives of others at risk. It’s the reason why The Digital Fix will not have a review of the film until it arrives on Blu or VOD, as we cannot support cinema only releases during a pandemic - it’s morally wrong to encourage others to go to a cinema and for us to review films in safer environments than our readers. If you really want to risk it please try to watch this in a drive-in if one is located nearby. Watch the final Tenet trailer above.

John David Washington is the new protagonist in Christopher Nolan’s original sci-fi action spectacle “Tenet.” Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time. Not time travel. Inversion.

Nolan has penned the script this time, with John David Washington starring alongside Robert Pattinson, with support from Kenneth Branagh, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine (of course), Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Dimple Kapadia and Clémence Poésy. There’ll be no Hans Zimmer involved this time round, with score duties handed over to Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther, Venom).

Tenet is in UK cinemas from August 26 and will roll out across the US over the coming weeks.