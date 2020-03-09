Final Black Widow trailer: Scarlett Johansson returns home to correct her pre-Avengers mistakes

Black Widow is a long overdue standalone film for Natalia Alianova "Natasha" Romanoff and it will also be used to kick-start Phase 4 of the MCU. The film will travel back to events following Captain American: Civil War to flesh out her back story and what she got up to before the arrival of Thanos. It will now also star two Oscar nominated actresses, with Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh both being selected by Academy for their performances in Marriage Story and Little Women respectively. This final trailer for Black Widow confirms that Marvel are sticking with their release plans, despite the ongoing spread of the coronavirus - although a lot can happen between now and the end of April. Hit play above to see more.

Following the events of Captain America: Civil War, Natasha Romanoff finds herself alone and forced to confront her past.

Cate Shortland (Lore) is directing, with the support cast featuring the excellent Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz, along with Ray Winstone, David Harbour and O-T Fagbenle.

Black Widow opens in UK and US cinemas on May 1.