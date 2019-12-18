Final 1917 trailer: Take a last look at Sam Mendes' immersive WWI thriller

One thing we weren't aware of when the first trailer for Sam Mendes' new film, 1917, was released a couple of months ago was that it was made to look like it was shot in one take. In the featurette released by Universal, Mendes and DP Roger Deakins discussed how the entire film feels like one continuous shot in a attempt to place the audience into the WWI trenches alongside the characters. Of course, like Hitchcock's Rope and Iñárritu’s Birdman, while it looks like one shot, ultimately it all comes down to clever editing. Reviews have been very strong so far, saying it is an immersive experience that needs to be seen on the big screen. A final trailer for 1917 has just arrived and you can watch it above.

At the height of the First World War, two you British soldiers, Schofield and Blake, are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers - Blake's own brother among them.

Mendes also co-wrote the script with Krysty Wilson-Cairns and the cast stars George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq, Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch.

1917 opens in US cinemas on December 25 and in the UK on January 10, 2020.