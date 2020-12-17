Fear of Rain trailer: Katherine Heigl and Harry Connick Jr. star in Lionsgate's new horror thriller

While Fear of Rain is a psychological thriller, it's not a film about someone dealing with ombrophobia, as the main character is literally called Rain who has schizophrenia, so it's something of a lazy play on words. Films about women with mental health conditions are obviously nothing new, but in an age of heightened awareness around these issues you hope that directors and writers will treat them with a little more sensitivity today. It's hard to tell if that's the case here as the trailer only lasts one minute, but hopefully it doesn't just go for cheap thriller thrills. Watch the trailer for Fear of Rain above.

For teenager Rain Burroughs a diagnosis with schizophrenia means that every day is a struggle as she tries to figure out which of the disturbing images, harrowing voices, and traumatic feelings she experiences are real and which are all in her mind. But when Rain insists against her parents’ advice that the shadows and cries from her neighbour’s attic are hiding a dark secret, she enlists help from Caleb, the charmingly awkward new boy at school – who himself may not be real.

Castille Landon writes and directs a cast starring Madison Iseman, Katherine Heigl, Harry Connick, Jr. and Israel Broussard.

Fear of Rain is currently scheduled for release in US cinemas on February 12.