Fatale trailer: Hilary Swank compromises Michael Ealy's life in every way possible

Fatale looks like your typical trashy, high-gloss thriller filled with twists of logic that make no sense at all, but would normally do pretty well at the box office and on VOD. There is some interesting racial sub-text to the film, with a white woman police officer going out of her way to ruin the life of a successful Black man after a one night stand. Whether or not director Deon Taylor brings any of that to the table is hard to tell right now, but there's a hell of a lot that could be untangled from that dynamic. Watch the trailer for Fatale above.

After a wild one-night stand, Derrick, a successful sports agent, watches his perfect life slowly disappear when he discovers that the sexy and mysterious woman he risked everything for, is a determined police detective who entangles him in her latest investigation. As he tries desperately to put the pieces together, he falls deeper into her trap, risking his family, his career, and even his life.

Deon Taylor directs a cast starring Michael Ealy, Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, Mike Colter, Danny Pino, Tyrin Turner and Damaris Lewis.

Fatale is scheduled to arrive in US cinemas on December 18.