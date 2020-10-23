Farewell Amor trailer: An Angolan family struggle to reunite in America after 17 years apart

The strain of moving to another country takes its toil in many ways, along with the cultural adaptation it also requires countless families to be separated for years until they can finally be reunited - and coming back together can prove almost impossible. That's the premise behind the highly-rated Farewell Amor, a drama that played at Sundance earlier in the year to great acclaim. It stars the always wonderful Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine who some may remember from the likes of Treme, Queen of Katwe and The Chi. Watch the trailer for Farewell Amor above.

After 17 years apart, Angolan migrant Walter is joined in the U.S. by his wife and teen daughter. Now absolute strangers sharing a one bedroom Brooklyn apartment, they struggle to overcome the emotional distance between them. Walter is trying to let go of a previous relationship while his wife Esther struggles with a new country, culture and a husband who seems distant. Their daughter Sylvia is a dancer just like her father, and while she also finds her new life difficult, she bravely starts to explore the city and show herself through dance. The film is both a universal immigrant story and the unique perspective of three characters bound together by history and hope. It is an intimate and deeply personal look at an inter-generational tale that has defined America since its inception.

Msangi writes and directs a cast starring Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Zainab Jha, Jayme Lawson, Nana Mensah and Marcus Scribner.

Farewell Amor opens in select theatres, digital and cable VOD in the US from December 11.