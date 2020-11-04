Fantastic Fungi trailer: Brie Larson narrates a new documentary about the magic of mushrooms

Just to be clear, that is the magic of mushrooms and not magic mushrooms (although we do deserve one about the latter too). While they're a universally loved 'vegetable' (although not really a vegetable) how much do we know about them? That's a job undertaken in Fantastic Fungi, which draws viewers into an underground world that is labelled by Brie Larson as holding "the conciousness of nature's connection to all living things." As you'll hear in the trailer, under every step we take at ground level is an ever expanding mycelium, a mass branch of connections stretching right across the world. Find out more by hitting play above to watch the trailer for Fantastic Fungi.

Narrated by Academy Award-Winner Brie Larson, Fantastic Fungi takes us on an immersive journey into the magical earth beneath our feet: an underground network with the potential to heal and save our planet. Through the eyes of renowned scientists and mycologists like Paul Stamets, best-selling authors Michael Pollan, Eugenia Bone, Andrew Weil and others, we become aware of the beauty, intelligence and solutions the fungi kingdom offers us in response to some of our most pressing medical, therapeutic, and environmental challenges.

Fantastic Fungi is available on Apple TV, Amazon and Google Play from November 9.