Fanny Lye Deliver’d trailer: Maxine Peake’s Puritan world is turned upside down

Maxine Peake has long been one of the best actresses in the UK and is deserving of wider recognition for her consistently great performances at both TV and feature film level. Fanny Lye Deliver'd features yet another strong performance with the period western picking up great reviews after first showing in competition at LFF last year. In our review last year Becky Kukla said it was "a truly original period-come-Western about gender politics, religion and extremism." Fanny Lye Deliver'd is released in a couple of weeks and you can watch the trailer above.

Fanny Lye lives a quiet Puritan life with her husband John and young son Arthur, but her simple world is shaken to its core by the unexpected arrival of a mysterious young couple in need. An unexpected visit from the local Sheriff causes events to escalate that changes Fanny’s disciplined life forever.

Thomas Clay writes and directs his third feature, with Maxine Peake starring in the lead role and Charles Dance, Zak Adams, Freddie Fox and Tanya Reynolds all in support.

Fanny Lye Deliver’d is released on VOD from June 26.