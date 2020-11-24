Falling trailer: Viggo Mortensen’s directorial debut is based on his own life and explores a father/son divide

Viggo Mortensen has established himself as one of the most reliable actors around, regularly threatening to steal the show from his co-stars, but never quite being established as a leading man. That said, he should also count himself very lucky to get away with using the n-word during the promotion of Green Book - something no white person should ever feel they have the right to do in any context. Falling is his directorial debut and is also based on his own life and is suddenly being lined up for a UK release next week - although at this stage we have no idea how many sites will be allowed to reopen. Watch the trailer for Falling above.

John Petersen lives with his partner Eric and their adopted daughter Monica in Southern California. His father Willis is a farmer whose attitudes and behaviour belong to a far more traditional era and family model. When Willis travels to Los Angeles for an indefinite stay with John's family in order to search for a place to retire, these two very different worlds collide. As father and son confront the events that have torn them apart, their 40-year-relationship is explored from dark to light, from rage and jealousy through to acceptance, laughter, and hard-won grace.

Mortensen writes, directs and provides the music, with Terry Chen, Lance Henriksen, Sverrir Gudnason, David Cronenberg and Laura Linney all in the cast.

Falling is currently scheduled to arrive in UK cinemas on December 4.