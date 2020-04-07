Extraction trailer: Chris Hemsworth stars in a Netflix action thriller written and produced by the Russo Brothers

Based on the graphic novel of the same name, Extraction sees Chris Hemsworth continuing to establish himself away from the MCU. While the likes of Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and others have a diverse enough career away from Marvel, the likes of Hemsworth and Chris Evans have their work cut out separating themselves from the comic book alter egos that allowed them to make their name. This looks like a fairly generic actioner - and has the possibility to veer into white saviour territory - although its hard to tell completely at this stage. Watch the Extraction trailer above to see for yourself.

Tyler Rake is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to ose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy.

Sam Hargrave directs, with Rudraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli and David Harbour featuring in support of Hemsworth.

You can catch Extraction on Netflix from April 24.