Eva Green's sci-fi drama Proxima to open Picturehouse cinemas in July

Picturehouse is the latest UK cinema chain to announce it will be opening on July 10, announcing that the Eva Green and Matt Dillon space drama, Proxima, will be the first film to play across its sites nationwide.

The news comes a day after parent company Cineworld revealed they would be reopening its doors from July 10. Directed by Anna Winocour (director of the superb 2015 Turkish drama Mustang), Proxima was originally scheduled for release on May 8, and rather than transition over to a digital release, the decision was made to delay release until later in the year. Variety reported the latest release news earlier today.

Clare Binns, joint managing director of Picturehouse Entertainment, said: “After an extremely challenging few months for everyone, we’re thrilled to be bringing back independent cinema to the big screen with a beautiful and truly cinematic new film by a director I greatly admire, Alice Winocour.

“A safe environment is the priority for cinemas right now and we have every confidence that all cinemas will have everything in place to follow government guidelines and ensure that the cinema-going experience is as safe and enjoyable as it can possibly be. We’re excited to welcome audiences to fall in love with this wonderful film.”

Sarah (Eva Green) is a French astronaut training at the European Space Agency in Cologne. She is the only woman in the arduous program. She lives alone with Stella (Zélie Boulant), her seven-year-old daughter. Sarah feels guilty about not being able to spend more time with her child. Her love is overpowering, unsettling. When Sarah is chosen to join the crew of a year-long space mission called Proxima, it creates chaos in the mother-daughter relationship.