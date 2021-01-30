Eureka announces Blu-ray releases for April

Eureka’s April line-up has been announced along with an addition to the March schedule. Featured are a collection of essential films from one of the most recognisable figures in horror, two early films from arguably the greatest western director of all time, a high-octane action thriller, and a reissue of Three Edgar Allan Poe Adaptations Starring Bela Lugosi.

Karloff at Columbia (Limited edition Blu-ray box set, April 19)

One of the most recognisable faces in horror, Boris Karloff has been described as “to the horror movie what Fred Astaire was to the musical”. Presented here are the six films he made for Columbia Pictures, a collaboration which produced some of Karloff’s finest acting roles: The Black Room, The Man They Could Not Hang, The Man With Nine Lives, Before I Hang, The Devil Commands and The Boogie Man Will Get You. More information can be found here.

Straight Shooting/Hell Bent: Two Films by John Ford (Blu-ray, April 19)

Two early features from director John Ford (credited on both films as Jack Ford), Straight Shooting and Hell Bent are both considered landmarks of the western genre and were paramount to Ford’s development as a filmmaker. You can find information here.

Three Edgar Allan Poe Adaptations Starring Bela Lugosi (Blu-ray, April 12)

Significant and still unsettling early works of American studio horror filmmaking, these three Pre-Code chillers (Murders in the Rue Morgue, The Black Cat and The Raven) demonstrate the enduring power of Edgar Allan Poe’s work, and the equally continuous appeal of classic Universal horror’s two most iconic stars. find more information here.

Russian Raid (Blu-ray, March 22)

Inspired by Gareth Evans’ 2011 martial-arts hit The Raid, the hotly anticipated MMA thriller Russian Raid is a rapid-fire action tour de force, featuring ground-breaking techniques in the world of martial-arts filming and editing. Find more information here.