Enola Holmes trailer: Millie Bobby Brown outwits her older brother Henry Cavill - aka Sherlock Holmes

We can't move for period dramas today, with the trailer for Netflix's Enola Holmes arriving hot on the hills of Francis Lee's period piece Ammonite. This is based on Nancy Springer's famous series of books which centres on the fourteen-year-old sister of Sherlock Holmes, who becomes a super-detective in her own right. And from what we see in the trailer, Brown seems to have nailed her English accent. Henry Cavill plays the famous Baker Street sleuth, and may yet be the buffest looking version we've seen to date. The casting of Sam Claflin as his brother Mycroft is a good pick, but it may take some time to get used to the new hulking size of Sherlock. Watch the trailer for Elona Holmes above.

England, 1884 – a world on the brink of change. On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes wakes to find that her mother has disappeared, leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts but no apparent clue as to where she’s gone or why. After a free-spirited childhood, Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock and Mycroft, both set on sending her away to a finishing school for “proper” young ladies. Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes to search for her mother in London. But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord, Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history.

Harry Bradbeer directs (Fleabag, Killing Eve), with the support cast featuring Helena Bonham Carter, Louis Partridge, Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw, Frances de la Tour, Burn Gorman and Susan Wokoma.

Enola Holmes arrives on Netflix from September 23.