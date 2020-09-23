Enjoy this clip of Limbo - one of the most anticipated indies playing at LFF this year

Scottish writer-director Ben Sharrock's second feature, Limbo, proved a big hit at TIFF and the San Sebastian Film Festival and MUBI have offered a first look at the film ahead of its UK premiers at the London Film Festival on October 16.

Sharrock's film was selected for the 2020 Cannes Label earlier this year and went down a storm with critics who have seen the film over the past few weeks. Many have said that while being an emotionally affecting film, it is also very funny, and the clip above definitely shows why - all done without a single word being said. You'll be hard pressed not to see influences from the likes of Greek directors like Yorgos Lanthimos and Athina Rachel Tsangari in there, and maybe a little inspiration from Aki Kaurismäki's Le Havre.

Limbo is set on a remote Scottish island and centres on a group of new arrivals awaiting the results of their asylum claims. Among them is Omar (Egyptian actor Amir El-Masry), a young Syrian musician burdened by the weight of his grandfather’s oud, which he has carried all the way from his homeland. Vikash Bhai, Sidse Babett Knudsen and Kenneth Collard also feature in support.

Sharrock's second film follows on from his 2015 debut, Pikadero, which was also a comedy-drama about a broke young couple unable to find privacy amidst a financial crisis in Spain and the difficulties they face in trying to consummate their relationship.

While MUBI have secured the UK rights to the film from Protagonist Pictures, government restrictions permitting, the deal also requires the film to be shown in cinemas. Whether this will happen concurrently or ahead of a digital release is not clear at the moment.

Limbo plays at the London Film Festival in October and we'll have a review as part of our coverage. The festival runs from October 7-18.