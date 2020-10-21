Embattled trailer: Stephen Dorff is an MMA fighter facing off against his own flesh and blood

Despite it's popularity and the fact that, like boxing, MMA presents an easy way for filmmakers to dig into toxic masculinity and other male cultural norms on the big screen, there haven't been many stories set in its arena. Embattled appears to do some of that, with Stephen Dorff playing a successful fighter running from his past and current responsibilities which leads him to face off against his own flesh and blood in the ring. Watch the Embattled trailer above.

Raised by an abusive father, Cash channels his aggression to become a World Champion MMA fighter. Now accustomed to wealth, adulation, and global popularity, he faces a new challenge when his second son is born with Williams Syndrome. But this time, rather than stand and fight, he runs. While Cash continues to make his fortune in the ring, his eldest son Jett becomes the caregiver to his younger brother Quinn. When Jett decides to follow his father’s fighting footsteps and take to the fight game, he faces his past head on, embarking on a course inevitably pitting father versus son in a battle which, no matter the outcome, neither can win.

Nick Sarkisov directs, with Dorff supported by Darren Mann, Elizabeth Reaser, Colin McKenna, Karrueche Tran, Donald Faison, Saïd Taghmaoui and Ava Capri.

Embattled with be available on VOD and in select cinemas from November 20 in the US.