Eliza Hittman's Never Rarely Sometimes Always will arrive next week on VOD

As we reported last week, director Eliza Hittman's Never Rarely Sometimes Always was stuck in limbo after arriving in cinemas just as the coronavirus outbreak forced exhibitors to close their doors. Hittman said that Focus Features were considering putting the film onto VOD, although this was not something they considered to be part of their original strategy.

Indiewire have revealed that Hittman's highly-rated drama will now be arriving on premium VOD from April 3. The price will be $19.99 for a 48 hour rental. Never Rarely Sometimes Always will follow in the footsteps of other Universal Pictures titles The Invisible Man, Emma. and The Hunt that were transferred over to VOD after the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to their time in cinemas.

HIttman raised concerns about the film being put onto digital platforms, saying in an interview with Film Comment that "it’s not that kind of film, that draws [VOD viewers]—it’s not cast-driven. I don’t know if it’s the kind of movie people want to watch in this vulnerable moment." The film has a gritty, neo-realistic style that the director is concerned may not be in line with the type of entertainment people are looking for in the stress-filled climate.

Reviews for Never Rarely Sometimes Always have been very strong, with the film picking up awards at both Sundance and Berlinale. Combined with the prestigious festival award wins the film stood a chance of crossing over and attracting some late-year award season shine. While it did miss its one-week Oscar-qualifying run, that is likely to be overlooked by the Academy given the circumstances surrounding its withdrawal from cinemas.


